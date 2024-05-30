Boston Bruins
Bruins Daily: Bye To Another Old Barn; Oilers Even Up Stars
The Boston Bruins just celebrated their 100-year anniversary, and now they will need to say goodbye to their original home at the end of this coming season.
That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:
Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins roster could look different at the June 28-29 NHL Entry Draft.
Boston Hockey Now: Have the Boston Bruins lost their leverage on goalie Jeremy Swayman?
Boston Hockey Now: Will the Boston Bruins get some help for defenseman Charlie McAvoy?
Boston Hockey Now: Are the Boston Bruins trying to acquire Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas?
Boston Hockey Now: Could Linus Ullmark net the Bruins Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun?
Atlantic Division
Florida Hockey Now: New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider stole the damn mouthguard from Florida Panthers pest Matthew Tkachuk!
Montreal Hockey Now: Congrats to good guy Jean-Francois Houle on his contract extension with the Montreal Canadiens AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket.
Toronto Sun: There are plenty of NHL teams interested in Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.
Ottawa Citizen: Could Mike Yeo become an assistant coach for the Ottawa Senators?
Pro Hockey Rumors: Defenseman Matt Dumba will reportedly not return to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
Sportsnet: The Western Conference Final is tied at two games apiece after a 5-2 Edmonton Oilers win over the Dallas Stars.
TSN: Mika Zibanejad is taking the blame for the Game 4 loss by the New York Rangers.
New Jersey Hockey Now: How did Sheldon Keefe become the new head coach of the New Jersey Devils?
Philly Hockey Now: How will the Philadelphia Flyers handle the next contract for forward Travis Konecny?
Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators are bringing back goaltending guru Mitch Korn.
Colorado Hockey Now: There’s some big contract discussions coming up for the Colorado Avalanche.
San Jose Hockey Now: Will Smith signed his entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks.