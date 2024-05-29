Bruins Daily: Pastrnak Loving Gold; Panthers Win; Smith Signs

Boston Bruins superstar winger David Pastrnak is probably going to be nursing a golden hangover for the next few days.

Since scoring what proved to be the Golden Goal for Czechia at the 2024 IIHF World Championships on Sunday, the already Czech legend has been leading the celebration for his teammates and their fans in Prague. His affable and fun-loving personality has been embraced by his native Czechia, and it makes one wonder why too many in the Boston sports market won’t do the same with the 2023 Hart Trophy finalist.

If only the Boston sports market could embrace this man more and realize how lucky they are to have a legit superstar. @BOSHockeyNow https://t.co/bZIslP7pYe — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) May 27, 2024

Obviously, things could change if and when Pastrnak can help the Boston Bruins win another Stanley Cup, but why not embrace Pastrnak now and enjoy the ride?

Boston Bruins

Atlantic Division

