Bruins Announce Key Dates; Start Of Training Camp

It may still be May, but it’s never too early to look towards the 2024-25 regular season for the Boston Bruins.

Per the team in a Tuesday afternoon press release, rookie camp for the Boston Bruins will begin on Sept. 11, and the full training camp will kick a week later on Sept. 18.

Between now and then, though, the Boston Bruins hockey operations department will be busy, especially in June. Starting this coming Sunday until June 8, the Bruins team brass will be setting up shop in Buffalo for the 2024 NHL Scouting Combine. Then, at the end of the month, the Bruins hockey ops department and head coach Jim Montgomery will head to Las Vegas for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, which takes place June 28-29.

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney will address the media on June 27. With Sweeney expected to be one of the busier GMs on the NHL trade market, could he be announcing a pre-draft trade that day? Or, if Bruins’ potential restricted free agent goalie Jeremy Swayman isn’t signed yet, will Sweeney announce a new contract for Swayman in Las Vegas?

Sweeney or a member of the Bruins’ hockey ops department will also address the media after the first round of the NHL Draft on June 28 and then again after rounds 2-7 on June 29.

July 1 will be another busy day for Sweeney and the Bruins, as not only is it the start of the 2024 NHL Free Agency season but also the beginning of the team’s development camp. That camp will run until July 4.