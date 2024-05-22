Charlie Jacobs: ‘No Expectation Of Personnel Changes’ For Bruins

Boston Bruins CEO and Alternate Governor Charlie Jacobs made it clear on Wednesday that the jobs of President Cam Neely, General Manager Don Sweeney, and Head Coach Jim Montgomery are safe.

Sitting next to Neely, Sweeney, and Montgomery at the Bruins’ end-of-season press conference at TD Garden, Charlie Jacobs passed along regards from his father and Boston Bruins’s longtime owner, Jeremy Jacobs, who was not in attendance. Charlie then went on to give a total vote of confidence to his team president, GM, and head coach.

“The three gentlemen to my left have my complete confidence,” Jacobs said to begin the press conference. “We have no expectation of personnel changes coming during this upcoming offseason.”

In his opening statement to the media, Bruins CEO and Alternate Governor Charlie Jacobs stated that there is "no expectation of personnel changes coming" in the offseason. pic.twitter.com/wGDFgbnMH9 — NESN (@NESN) May 22, 2024

Montgomery also said that as of Wednesday, there were no imminent changes to his coaching staff, which means that assistant coaches Joe Sacco, Chris Kelly, and John McLean, as well as goaltending coach Bob Essensa, all appear to be safe to return next season.

Under Neely’s watch as team president, the Bruins have won a Stanley Cup (2011), played in two more Stanley Cup Finals (2013 and 2019), missed the playoffs just once, and won the Presidents’ Trophy three times. As Neely’s voice in hockey operations has grown, the Bruins have continually been a great regular season team and been a Stanley Cup contender more seasons than not. Being part of a team that came within three periods of becoming the 2019 Stanley Cup champions was obviously his biggest accomplishment.

Since Sweeney was hired as general manager following the 2014-15 season, the Boston Bruins have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs just once, in his first season. As expected, given this season’s roster was a direct result of Sweeney going all in for the previous six seasons, Sweeney will get another chance to build a Stanley Cup-contending roster for the 2024-25 season. He’ll have upwards of $20.5 million to do so.

Montgomery’s ability to lead the Bruins to a second-straight 100-point season despite the team’s salary cap issues and roster losses last summer rightfully allowed him to return for another season behind the Bruins’ bench.