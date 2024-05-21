Bruins Daily: Montgomery Safe? Sway Pay Day Coming

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery appears to be safe to continue as the bench boss in Boston but he may be on a short leash.

Jeremy Swayman is rightfully telling his agent to ‘Show Me The Money,” and it’s up to the Bruins now what that money will be.

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: For now, at least, the Boston Bruins appear to be keeping head coach Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: Cue the Jerry Maguire for Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman!

Boston Hockey Now: Just three days into the offseason for the Boston Bruins, all eyes are on general manager Don Sweeney.

Boston Hockey Now: The offseason focus is also on whether or not, Sweeney can trade Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark.

Boston Hockey Now: The Czechia IIHF World Championship squad must be psyched to add Bruins star winger and the most famous Czech hockey player in the NHL, David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: There’s no arguing the grit and playoff performance of potential unrestricted free agent and Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk.

Boston Hockey Now: In the end, the Panthers were just too much for the Boston Bruins and captain Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: NESN Bruins color man Andy Brickley has a recipe for success and greatness for Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Boston Hockey Now: Make no mistake, the intent to injure will always be part of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Atlantic Division

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers continue to get clutch postseason performances from forward Anton Lundell.

Detroit Hockey Now: What player needs to be more consistent for the Detroit Red Wings?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Are there any true stars on the roster of the Buffalo Sabres?

Montreal Hockey Now: Will the Montreal Canadiens target potential restricted free agent and Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas?

NHL

NHL.com: The Eastern Conference Final will begin on Wednesday with the Florida Panthers in New York to face the New York Rangers.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Potential restricted free agent Martin Necas, a winger for the Carolina Hurricanes, could be a good trade target for the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: Should the Philadelphia Flyers try to acquire Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Should the Pittsburgh Penguins try to reacquire forward Jason Zucker?

Colorado Hockey Now: What will happen with the Colorado Avalanche and captain Gabriel Landeskog?

San Jose Hockey Now: Will Boston College forward Will Smith return for another season or sign with the San Jose Sharks?

Calgary Hockey Now: Here’s why Martin Necas doesn’t make sense for the Calgary Flames.