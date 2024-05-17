Game 6 Preview: Marchand Is A Game-Time Decision

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand will be a game-time decision in Game 6 against the Florida Panthers on Friday night at TD Garden.

After watching his captain participate in practice on Thursday, seemingly pain-free, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said that Marchand ‘still has boxes to check’ before he can be cleared to play again. Marchand said the same thing and seemed hopeful he would be back in the lineup for the first time in a week after being injured in Game 3 last Friday.

“Hopefully, yes, I’m just going through the steps,” Marchand told the media after practice on Thursday. “We’ll see how tomorrow goes. Very tough to watch this time of year. You want to be a part of it. It’s great to be back out there and be around the energy and the emotion and be out there with the guys.”

One good sign that Brad Marchand is closing in on a return is that he was back on the Bruins’ top power play at practice on Thursday. Montgomery had Marchand, Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, David Pastrnak, and Charlie McAvoy on the top unit. Justin Brazeau, James van Riemsdyk, Morgan Geekie, Pavel Zacha, and Mason Lohrei formed the second power play unit.

Boston Bruins Lineup Changes

With Marchand practicing on Thursday and potentially getting cleared to play in the do-or-die Game 6 for the Boston Bruins on Friday, the Bruins’ lineup should look slightly different than it did in their 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 5 on Tuesday.

Here’s what the lineup looked like for the Boston Bruins on Thursday:

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk – Morgan Geekie – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – Justin Brazeau

Jakub Lauko/James van Riemsdyk – John Beecher – Pat Maroon

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark