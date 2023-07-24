Bruins Daily: Mitchell And Bruins Done; More Karlsson Rumors

There appears to be more NHL trade suitors for San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson.

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: In a surprising bit of news over the weekend, Larry Brooks of the New York Post confirmed that he Boston Bruins have been free of Mitchell Miller‘s contract since February.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: What does the future between the pipes look like for the Montreal Canadiens?

Buffalo Hockey Now: The third-best goalie on a recent goalie prospects list was Buffalo Sabres goalie Devon Levi.

NYI Hockey Now: How will the New York Islanders improve their powerplay this coming season?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Are the New Jersey Devils a legit Stanley Cup contender for the 2023-24 season?

Philly Hockey Now: Are the Washington Capitals targeting Philadelphia Flyers center Travis Konecny on the NHL trade market?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: How difficult will it be for the Pittsburgh Penguins to dump salary on the NHL trade market?

FLA Hockey Now: Could the Florida Panthers try and sign unrestricted free agent Vladimir Tarasenko?

Detroit Hockey Now: Dominik Kubalik isn’t surprised that the Detroit Red Wings traded him.

Chicago Hockey Now: Chicago Blackhawks forwarded was awarded a two-year, $4.5 million ($2.25M AAV), contract in arbitration.

LA Hockey Now: What players from the Los Angeles Kings are available on the NHL trade market?

San Jose Hockey Now: Suddenly, the pool of teams for the San Jose Sharks to trade Erik Karlsson has increased.

NHL

TSN: An arbitrator awarded Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov a one-year, $3.55 million contract. What does that mean for the Boston Bruins and goalie Jeremy Swayman?

Sportsnet: The 2024 NHL unrestricted free agent pool could be one of the best in recent memory. Will Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews be one of the highly sought-after UFAs? What about Bruins forwards Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk?