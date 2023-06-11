Bruins Daily: Bruins-Dubois Rumors; Stanley Cup Final

So what’s with the rumors connecting the Boston Bruins to Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois on the NHL trade market?

That, more Boston Bruins news, Stanley Cup Final news, NHL trade and coaching rumors, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: At this point, any Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Boston Bruins NHL trade rumors are a pipe dream.

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, his fiancée Kiley, and their dog Otto marched in the Pride Parade on Saturday.

.@CMcAvoy44, his fiancée Kiley, and their pup Otto joined members of the #NHLBruins organization this morning to walk in Boston’s 2023 Pride Parade 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/kJwA5gVRRv — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 10, 2023

Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Hockey Now: Once again, former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is one win away from the Stanley Cup. Unlike in 2019 though, after a 3-2 Game 4 win, this time he has a 3-1 series lead with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas Hockey Now: After Game 4, the Florida Panthers probably know, don’t mess with Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill.

Florida Hockey Now: Here’s the Game 4 view from the Florida Panthers.

National Hockey Now

New Jersey Hockey Now: It appears the progress of 2022 second overall pick and defenseman Simon Nemec made it a lot easier for the New Jersey Devils to trade defenseman Damon Severson.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Will the Buffalo Sabres get a similar player to Tage Thompson at the NHL Draft?

Montreal Hockey Now: Could Chicago Blackhawks center Adam Boqvist be acquired by the Montreal Canadiens on the NHL trade market?

Chicago Hockey Now: They’re about to draft Connor Bedard but who are the top five prospects right now for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Detroit Hockey Now: Don’t expect Boston Bruins winger and unrestricted free agent-to-be Tyler Bertuzzi to return to the Detroit Red Wings.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche need to use the NHL trade market to get something for unrestricted free agent J.T. Compher.

San Jose Hockey Now: It’s looking like the San Jose Sharks will use the 2023 fourth overall pick to draft Will Smith.

Calgary Hockey Now: The Calgary Flames don’t need new head coach Ryan Huska to change.

NHL

NHL.com: If an NHL team wants him, 2023 Memorial Cup champion Patrick Roy is ready.