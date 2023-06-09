Bruins Daily: Tkachuk Again; Bertuzzi; NHL Trade Chatter

Unless the Boston Bruins can pull off some magic on the NHL trade market, they’re likely saying goodbye to unrestricted free agent-to-be Tyler Bertuzzi.

That, more Boston Bruins news, Stanley Cup Playoffs news, NHL trade and coaching rumors, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are going to have to pull off a salary cap miracle on the NHL trade market if they want to keep winger Tyler Bertuzzi.

Boston Hockey Now: By all accounts, if the Boston Bruins want to, they can sign goalie and restricted free agent-to-be Jeremy Swayman.

Congrats to Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak and his girlfriend Rebecca on their first child, a baby girl, Freya Ivy Pastrnak!

Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights let one slip away and lost 3-2 in overtime in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Vegas Hockey Now: That was a thunderous hit by Keegan Kolesar on Matthew Tkachuk, but the Florida Panthers winger came back and scored the game-tying goal that led to the 3-2 overtime loss for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Florida Hockey Now: Things got Tkachuked up but then the Panthers found themselves headed to overtime thanks to the most clutch player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Matthew Tkachuk.

Florida Hockey Now: Here’s the Game 3 view from the Florida Panthers.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens have the inside track on the NHL trade market to acquire Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois but will they?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Will the Buffalo Sabres nail it on the next contract for foundation defenseman Rasmus Dahlin?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Will former Boston Bruins forward Erik Haula stay with the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: NHL trade rumors continue to swirl around Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The NHL trade and free agent markets for goalies are buzzing and one name that’s common is Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry.

Chicago Hockey Now: Chicago Blackhawks winger Alex DeBrincat is expected to move on the NHL trade market.

Colorado Hockey Now: Could Pierre-Luc Dubois wind up being traded to the Colorado Avalanche?

NHL

Speaking of the Colorado Avalanche, and the Boston Bruins, Happy Ray Bourque Day!