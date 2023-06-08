Bruins Daily: NHL Trade Chatter; Did Kings Pass On Saros?

NHL trade chatter continues to get louder.

Did the Los Angeles Kings almost acquire Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros?

That, more Stanley Cup Playoffs news, NHL trade and coaching rumors, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Stanley Cup Final

Boston Hockey Now: Not so much for himself, but rather his kids, Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy was relieved to see the Florida Panthers, beat his former team, the Boston Bruins.

Vegas Hockey Now: Are the Florida Panthers suddenly doubting themselves thanks to the play of the Vegas Golden Knights?

Vegas Hockey Now: ‘The Misfits’ of the Golden Knights are back in their second Stanley Cup Final.

Florida Hockey Now: The baby stork brought an early Stanley Cup to Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour and his family.

Florida Hockey Now: Rugged defenseman Radko Gudas will be back in the Game 3 lineup for the Florida Panthers.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers’ haul they got back in that three-way NHL trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Los Angeles Kings is what the Montreal Canadiens are looking to accomplish on the NHL trade market.

NYI Hockey Now: One name you’ll hear a lot of in NHL trade rumors this offseason is New York Islanders forward Josh Bailey.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Columbus Blue Jackets reportedly looked into New Jersey Devils defenseman and potential UFA Damon Severson on the NHL trade market before they wound up acquiring Ivan Provorov.

Philly Hockey Now: Not even a month into officially being the team’s general manager, Daniel Briere used the NHL trade market to shake up his roster.

Washington Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals have lost depth goalie Zach Fucale to the KHL.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins fans can expect new president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas to trade down at the NHL Draft.

Nashville Hockey Now: Why didn’t the Los Angeles Kings and Nashville Predators hook in a deal involving goalie Juuse Saros?

Colorado Hockey Now: Three-way trades are becoming more frequent. Will Chris MacFarland try to get involved in one to improve the Colorado Avalanche?

LA Hockey Now: After taking part that three-way trade on Tuesday, the Los Angles Kings locked up defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

San Jose Hockey Now: Are the San Jose Sharks in on the trade talks surrounding Philadelphia Flyer goalie Carter Hart?

NHL

TSN: Per TSN’s ‘Insider Trading’, the trade market is about to get even crazier with big names like Pierre-Luc Dubois, Connor Hellebucyk and Alex DeBrincat getting dealt.