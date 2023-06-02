Bruins Daily: Krejci Done? Pens Hire Dubas; Stanley Cup Final

Will Boston Bruins center David Krejci retire or play for another season?

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a new President of Hockey Operations.

We’re one day away from the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

That, more Stanley Cup Playoffs news, NHL trade, coaching and general manager rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: After a solid return to the NHL and the Boston Bruins this past season, will longtime Boston Bruins center David Krejci return for another season or retire?

Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Hockey Now: What lessons is Bruce Cassidy taking from his run to Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final with the Boston Bruins into the 2023 Stanley Cup Final with the Vegas Golden Knights?

Vegas Hockey Now: AI odds-making has the Vegas Golden Knights winning the 2023 Stanley Cup.

Florida Hockey Now: The power play has been cranking for the Florida Panthers.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers are not only four games away from the Stanley Cup but they’ve had a ball getting there thanks to head coach Paul Maurice.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Will 27-year-old defenseman Tony Sund be signed by the Montreal Canadiens?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas is the new President of Hockey Operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Philly Hockey Now: The NHL trade market is expected to be busy soon and one team to watch is the Philadelphia Flyers.

NJ Hockey Now: Another team to watch on the NHL trade market is the New Jersey Devils who appear set to trade goalie Mackenzie Blackwood.

Nashville Hockey Now: So why did incoming Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz fire John Hynes and hire Andrew Brunette?

San Jose Hockey Now: The 2023 Foster Hewitt Award will be awarded to Dan Rusanowsky, the longtime radio voice of the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: Could former Boston Bruins center Marc Savard become the new head coach of the Calgary Flames?

NHL

TSN: Toronto Maple Leafs new general manager Brad Treliving’s first task is to meet with potential 2024 unrestricted free agent center Auston Matthews.