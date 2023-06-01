Bruins Daily: Canucks Or Bruins For Lucic? Leafs Hire Treliving

Updates on former Bruins winger Milan Lucic and Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a new general manager.

A big National Hockey Now welcome to New Jersey Hockey Now!

That, more Stanley Cup Playoffs news, NHL trade, coaching and general manager rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Is Milan Lucic trying to start a rematch of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final on the NHL Free Agent market? Lucic, who can become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, recently said he’d welcome a chance to play for his hometown team, the Vancouver Canucks. So what does that mean for a team he’s on record as saying he’d welcome playing for again, the Boston Bruins?

Boston Hockey Now: TSN and Athletic NHL Insider Pierre Lebrun reported that there is no timeline on deciding the playing status of Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.

Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights head coach had to apologize for a joke he made at the expense of the joke of a franchise that the Arizona Coyotes are.

Florida Hockey Now: Credit an assist to the Florida Panthers organization for the rapid ascent to Stanley Cup contention for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Covers.com: Want a reasonable parlay with a potentially huge payout? Take the Golden Knights over the Panthers for the Stanley Cup (-134), and the Conn Smythe to go to Knights goalie Adin Hill (+1200)!

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens have found a CBA loophole to keep goaltending prospect Joe Vrbetic.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Gotta agree with the boss here when Dan Kingerski opines that Fenway Sports Group’s hockey inexperience and lack of real contacts in the NHL biz is hurting the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Philly Hockey Now: John Tortorella doesn’t see anything wrong with the team he coaches for hiring ex-Philadelphia Flyers.

NJ Hockey Now: Who will replace new Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette as an assistant coach with the New Jersey Devils?

Washington Hockey Now: Washington Capitals prospect could really benefit from Spencer Carbery, his former AHL head coach with the Hershey Bears, becoming the new head coach of the Washington Capitals.

Nashville Hockey Now: Former Nashville Predators teammates of Andrew Brunette think he was the right hire as the new head coach of the Nashville Predators.

Detroit Hockey Now: 2008 Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe winner Henrik Zetterberg has no interest in a front office job with the Detroit Red Wings.

Colorado Hockey Now: What have been some of the best and worst NHL Drafts for the Colorado Avalanche?

LA Hockey Now: What three players have the most to prove to the Los Angeles Kings?

Calgary Hockey Now: Former Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is the new GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs.