The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Wednesday, May 31 with former NHL player Jared Aulin

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Wednesday, May 31 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and former NHL Hockey player Jared Aulin (Twitter: @JaredAulin) preview and analyze the NHL Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights and chat about Jared’s long pro hockey career

Subscribe on your favorite platform

Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod

Get the best Delta 8 cannabis products on the market shipped quickly and discreetly from GramCo. Visit http://thegramco.com and Use Promo CODE: ICEGUYS to save 25% on every order and with any order on the site over $50, shipping is FREE. So Live Elevated with GramCo and check out their wonderful Delta 8 products today!

Bet $5 on the Moneyline, get $200 with The Ice Guys Promo Link.

The Ice Guys NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Betting Card – Wednesday, May 31

Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Make Your First Deposit at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet $5 on any pregame moneyline and win $200 in Free Bets if your first moneyline bet wins by clicking The Ice Guys Promo Link.