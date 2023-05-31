Bruins Daily: Bertuzzi; NHL Coaching Hires; Stanley Cup Final

While Boston Bruins fans may not want to accept it, the reality is that it’s highly unlikely that the Bruins can bring back winger Tyler Bertuzzi.

That, more Stanley Cup Playoffs news, NHL trade, coaching and general manager rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Many fans and media are clamoring for the Boston Bruins to bring him back but no one seems to have a solution on how the Bruins can sign winger Tyler Bertuzzi.

Best Damn Sports Talk. Period: Yes, this is me with my longtime media buddy Ed Berliner saying the Boston Bruins should seriously consider moving on from captain Patrice Bergeron.

Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Hockey Now: Despite losing to them in the Western Conference Final, Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer is cheering for his former team the Vegas Golden Knights.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers have celebrated and embraced their underdog status all the way to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

DraftKings: The Vegas Golden Knights are -125 (money line), favorites to win the Stanley Cup Final over the Florida Panthers

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: What prospects have the most to prove to the Montreal Canadiens?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Former Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Brian Burke showed again why the NHL needs to break free from the ‘Good Ole Boys’ network when talking about Kyle Dubas.

Philly Hockey Now: Our Philly Hockey Now puck scribe says that the Philadelphia Flyers should not trade goalie Carter Hart.

Washington Hockey Now: Former Providence Bruins assistant coach (and Boston Bruins head coaching candidate last spring), Spencer Carbery is the new head coach of the Washington Capitals.

Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators fired head coach John Hynes and hired former New Jersey Devils assistant coach and former Predator Andrew Brunette.

Detroit Hockey Now: One NHL general manager to keep an eye on in the NHL trade and free agent markets this offseason is Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman.

Colorado Hockey Now: Will former Colorado Avalanche goalie and head coach and Patrick Roy be hired as the new head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets?