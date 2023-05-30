Bruins Daily: Oops on Cassidy? NHL Coaching And GM Rumors

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are down to two teams and one head coach of those teams wasn’t good enough for the Boston Bruins.

Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights will play head coach Paul Maurice and the Florida Panthers for the Stanley Cup.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Faceoff and penalty kill specialist Tomas Nosek likely priced himself beyond the Boston Bruins.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Vegas Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is headed to the Stanley Cup Final with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights kept superstition alive after eliminating the Dallas Stars.

DraftKings: The Vegas Golden Knights are -130 to win the Stanley Cup and the Florida Panthers are +115 at DraftKings.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Samuel Montemeault may have just painted his future at the World Championships with or without the Montreal Canadiens.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Kyle Dubas either accepts the job or someone else will be the new general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Philly Hockey Now: Would trading goalie Carter Hart really be the best move for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Detroit Hockey Now: After being a complete moron at the World Championships, what is the future of Joe Veleno with the Detroit Red Wings?

Colorado Hockey Now: Will defenseman Devon Toews get a contract extension from the Colorado Avalanche?

San Jose Hockey Now: Did the San Jose Sharks give up too early on Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill?

NHL

With the 2023 NHL Draft approaching, and unrestricted free agency right after that, NHL trade and free agent rumors are ramping up. What’s this about the Toronto Maple Leafs? Or what about the Edmonton Oilers?

Here’s the schedule for the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.