Bruins Daily: Cassidy, Knights Up 2-0; NHL News And Rumors

The NHL trade and head coaching markets continued to heat up, and former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights won again in overtime.

That, more NHL trade rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Vegas Hockey Now: For a second straight game the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Dallas Stars in overtime to take a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Final. In Sunday’s 2-1 win, the heroes were Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson.

Florida Hockey Now: If the Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup, will the Conn Smythe Trophy be awarded to Matthew Tkachuk?

Note: If this puck scribe was voting, I’d give it to him now!

DraftKings: Speaking of Tkachuk and the Conn Smythe trophy odds, you can still get him at +800 to win it. The favorite at +600 is Jack Eichel.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Will an NHL team throw down an offer sheet for Montreal Canadiens restricted free agent winger Cole Caufield?

Philly Hockey Now: Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton and Hockey Canada suffered their first loss at the World Championships.

Detroit Hockey Now: Good on the IIHF for acting swiftly and giving a five-game suspension to Detroit Red Wings and Hockey Canada forward Joe Veleno.

Chicago Hockey Now: As the NHL trade market heats up, so has the coaching market. Cue the rumors as the NHL is set to meet with banned and former Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville.

Colorado Hockey Now: Speaking of the head coaching market, what about former Colorado Avalanche head coach and hall of fame goalie Patrick Roy?

LA Hockey Now: What’s with the sudden NHL trade rumors surrounding Los Angeles Kings forward Viktor Ardvinsson?

San Jose Hockey Now: If there’s one player that Dallas Stars and former San Jose Sharks head coach Pete DeBoer trusts more than anyone, it’s former Sharks and current Stars forward Joe Pavelski.

Calgary Hockey Now: All reports indicate that Craig Conroy will be the next general manager of the Calgary Flames.

NHL:

Toronto Sun: Should the Toronto Maple Leafs shake things up and trade Auston Matthews?