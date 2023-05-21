Bruins Daily: Tkachuk Again; GM And NHL Trade Rumblings

The biggest trade on the 2022 offseason NHL trade market continues to pay dividends for the Florida Panthers.

Much like Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk did to the Boston Bruins, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has been cooking dinner in the collective kitchen of the Boston Celtics.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers are up in the Eastern Conference Final after a 2-1 overtime win in Game 2. It was the Panthers’ sixth-straight overtime win and second in as many games, and for a second-straight game, the overtime winner was scored by Matthew Tkachuk.

Vegas Hockey Now: What were the three Game 1 lessons for the Vegas Golden Knights?

DraftKings: The Vegas Golden Knights are -125 money line favorites in Game 2 over the Dallas Stars.

Montreal Hockey Now: If they don’t move the pick on the NHL trade market, who does the Montreal Hockey Now mock draft have the Montreal Canadiens taking fifth overall at the 2023 NHL Draft?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Is New Jersey Devils assistant general manager Dan MacKinnon a dark horse to become the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Philly Hockey Now: A name to keep an eye on for the Anaheim Ducks head coach opening is Philadelphia Flyers associate coach Brad Shaw.

Detroit Hockey Now: Shootout goals should count as a stat according to Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond.

Chicago Hockey Now: Six seasons after he was acquired from the Arizona Coyotes on the NHL trade market, Connor Murphy is a steady presence on the blue line for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: After watching the conference final games, plenty of teams will be scouting the NHL trade and free agent markets for certain types of players that helped the four conference final teams. Who could be the right fit for the Colorado Avalanche?

Calgary Hockey Now: After the Kyle Dubas’ firing, is Craig Conroy still the favorite to become general manager of the Calgary Flames?

NY Post: Could the NHLPA agree to a longer season if the NHL agrees to a higher than expected salary cap next season. That could be up to the stubborn Gary Bettman.

By the way, Happy Victoria’s Day weekend to our Canadian readers!