Bruins Daily: Leafs Fire Kyle Dubas; Knights Win, Clayton Keller

Kyle Dubas is out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Clayton Keller could hit the NHL trade market.

NHL: In news that shocked the NHL world on Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs parted ways with general manager Kyle Dubas.

Sportsnet: One name to keep an eye on when it comes to the NHL trade market could be Arizona Coyotes and former Boston University star forward Clayton Keller.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Vegas Hockey Now: William Karlsson scored twice but the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime in Game 1 on a goal from unlikely hero Brett Howden.

Vegas Hockey Now: Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer was not happy with his players after they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Florida Hockey Now: One could easily argue that at this point the frontrunners for the Conn Smythe Trophy (Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP), are Florida Panthers teammates Matthew Tkachuk and Sergei Bobrovsky.

DraftKings: Despite being up in the series, the Florida Panthers are still Game 2 underdogs to the Carolina Hurricanes.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: If they can, will the Montreal Canadiens use the fifth overall pick at the 2023 NHL Draft on Russian prospect Matvei Michkov?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Fenway Sports Group has leaned on former Boston Red Sox general manager Theo Epstein for help in their hockey ops staff search for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Philly Hockey Now: May 19 still holds a special place in the hearts and memories of older fans of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington Hockey Now: Reports have the New York Rangers and the Columbus Blue Jackets looking at former Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette.

Nashville Predators: While their new general manager Barry Trotz starts to get a feel for the current NHL trade market, could we see a new head coach for the Nashville Predators?

Detroit Hockey Now: Czechia’s World Championships team is feeding off some dominant player from Detroit Red Wings forward Dominik Kubalik.

Chicago Hockey Now: Could Dubas’ firing result in some interesting NHL trade options for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Colorado Hockey Now: While they didn’t win the Stanley Cup again, don’t expect the Colorado Avalanche to once again be acquiring a goalie on the NHL trade market. They still have confidence in Pavel Francouz.

LA Hockey Now: How did now former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas fare on the NHL trade market when dealing with the Los Angeles Kings?

Calgary Hockey Now: Could former Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving take over the Toronto Maple Leafs?