The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Friday, May 19 with former pro hockey player James Sixsmith and Jimmy Murphy from Boston Hockey Now

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Friday, May 19 as Ian Cameron, Jimmy Murphy (Twitter: @MurphysLaw74) from Boston Hockey Now and former pro hockey player James Sixsmith (Twitter: @jamessixsmith9) preview and analyze Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights from a betting perspective

Subscribe on your favorite platform

Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod

Get the best Delta 8 cannabis products on the market shipped quickly and discreetly from GramCo. Visit http://thegramco.com and Use Promo CODE: ICEGUYS to save 25% on every order and with any order on the site over $50, shipping is FREE. So Live Elevated with GramCo and check out their wonderful Delta 8 products today!

Bet $5 on the Moneyline, get $200 with The Ice Guys Promo Link.

The Ice Guys NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Betting Card – Friday, May 19

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Make Your First Deposit at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet $5 on any pregame moneyline and win $200 in Free Bets if your first moneyline bet wins by clicking The Ice Guys Promo Link.