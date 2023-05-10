Bruins Daily: Montgomery Accountable But? Panthers Can Sweep

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was extremely accountable in the Bruins’ final press conference of the season, but is his job safe?

That, NHL rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

In his team’s end of season media availability on Tuesday, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t exactly get a ringing endorsement from Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs.

Despite that, Montgomery was extremely accountable when pressed about his handling of Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark.

However, when it came to putting his captain back into the lineup in Games 5-7, Montgomery said you don’t say no to a hall of famer like Patrice Bergeron.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Vegas Hockey Now: ESPN Sportscenter host Jon Anderson apologized for an insensitive joke about Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud.

ESPN: The New Jersey Devils are now down 3-1 in the series after losing 6-1 and allowing six unanswered goals to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Florida Hockey Now: One of the main reasons the Florida Panthers are on the verge of returning to the Conference Final for the first time since 1996 is goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs have been forced to hinge their season on their third string goalie, Joseph Woll.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Who will the Montreal Canadiens take with the fifth overall pick at the 2023 NHL Draft?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Should Mike Sullivan be worried about his job as head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Washington Hockey Now: General manager Brian MacLellan is excited about the 2023 NHL Draft position of the Washington Capitals.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks season ticket base got a huge boost after the team won the right to draft Connor Bedard.

Nashville Hockey Now: Will drafting 15th overall pan out for the Nashville Predators?

Colorado Hockey Now: Gabriel Landeskog’s future is up in the air as he will have offseason surgery and miss the entire 2023-24 season for the Colorado Avalanche.

LA Hockey Now: What blue line chips do the Los Angeles Kings have to use on the NHL Trade market?

San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier seems to have no issues drafting Russian phenom Matvei Michkov.

Calgary Hockey Now: Count defenseman MacKenzie Weegar as someone who thinks teammate Mikael Backlund could be the next captain of the Calgary Flames.