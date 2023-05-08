Swayman On Contract Talks: ‘Good Things Will Happen’

Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman is one of three restricted free agents from the Bruins’ 2022-23 roster and he’s excited about the prospect of his second NHL contract keeping him a Boston Bruin for the foreseeable future.

Swayman and fellow Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark won the 2023 Jennings Trophy as the NHL goalie tandem to post the lowest goals-against average at 2.12. They allowed a league-low 177 goals this season. Swayman, who is arbitration-eligible, will surely be up for a hefty pay raise after going 24-6-4 with a 2.27 GAA and .920 save percentage. In his team’s final players media availability last week, Swayman was asked if he had engaged in any contract discussions?

“No, I leave that up to the agents and the guys that are good at that. I’m excited for sure, I absolutely love it here and it’s going to be a fun process,” Swayman replied.

Later in the media session, the Boston Bruins goalie was pressed again on his contract status.

“I would like to be playing hockey, and ideally in a Bruins sweater,” Swayman said. “Again, I’m just taking it day by day and letting my agent be involved and take control. I have no doubt it will be a fun contract and good things will happen.”

For now, Swayman is focused on making sure bad things, like blowing a 3-1 series lead and losing 4-3 in Game 7 on home ice don’t happen again.

“The feelings I have right now, and to make sure I never have them again,” Swayman said bluntly when asked what his offseason plans are and how he plans to improve. “Just a lot of potential and I don’t think any one of us are ready to be done. We’re going to use that fuel to make sure this doesn’t happen again. That’s what we’re focused on right now, just taking everything that happened, really digesting it and taking the positives out of it and moving forward into the summer and making sure we do the right things to put ourselves in a position to succeed.”

As he has done all season, and since the Panthers eliminated the Boston Bruins just over a week ago, Jeremy Swayman will pick the brain and learn from his goaltending partner and good friend, Ullmark.

“We’ve talked plenty, and that’s just the uniqueness of our relationship, is that we’re able to do that and obviously, we’re both upset with what’s happened and we want to make sure that moving forward, we do whatever we can to make sure it won’t happen again,” Swayman said of him and Ullmark. “We took so many positives this year, made so many incredible things together. Come playoff time next year, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure we make it to that second round, third round, fourth round.”