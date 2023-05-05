Bruins Daily: Orlov Future, Pastrnak Battled; Stanley Cup Playoffs

Defenseman Dmitry Orlov is one of eight potential unrestricted free agents for the Boston Bruins. Could he stay in Boston?

That and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

He was a good fit after the NHL trade Deadline but can the Boston Bruins keep defenseman Dmitry Orlov?

The Boston Bruins may not be playing in the Stanley Cup playoffs anymore but a good portion of the Boston sports media and fans should be eating crow when it come to Bruins superstar winger David Pastrnak.

While Pastrnak wasn’t the reason the 2023 Presidents’ Trophy winners lost to the Panthers, why aren’t the Boston Bruins still playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Florida Hockey Now: Since they’ve won five-straight games and they’re now up 2-0 on the Toronto Maple Leafs, should we still say ‘Cinderella team’ when we refer to the 2022-23 Florida Panthers?

Devils-Hurricanes: Should Akira Schmid still be the Game 2 starting goalie for the New Jersey Devils?

National Hockey Now

Calgary Hockey Now: Is Jonathan Huberdeau the real reason that Darryl Sutter still isn’t the head coach of the Calgary Flames?

Colorado Hockey Now: For a third straight season, the Norris Trophy could be awarded to Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar.

San Jose Hockey Now: Speaking of the Norris Trophy, the favorite this year has to be San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: With forwards Nick Bonino and Drew O’Connor, as well as goalie Casey DeSmith, there will be a Pittsburgh Penguins flavor at the World Championships for USA Hockey.

Nashville Hockey Now: Remembering the 2017 run to the Stanley Cup Final for the Nashville Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: Could Patrick Kane actually return to the Chicago Blackhawks?

Montreal Hockey Now: The NHL salary cap could do numbers on the rebuild for the Montreal Canadiens.