Bruins Daily: Bruins Free Agents; Bergeron’s Legacy

Boston Bruins general manager has plenty of players set to hit unrestricted free agency and two of them discussed their future recently.

Boston Bruins

Despite a successful late season and Stanley Cup playoffs performance by the player, things are still very much up in the air for the Boston Bruins and potential unrestricted free agent winger Tyler Bertuzzi.

Another potential unrestricted free agent that wants to be back with and has a better chance of returning to the Boston Bruins is winger Nick Foligno.

Despite numerous Game 7 losses and just one Stanley Cup for the Boston Bruins, the last 15 years were not a ‘failure’ according to former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara.

Norwood, MA native Matt Brown is one of countless people who’s lived have been, and forever will be touched by Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Vegas Hockey Now: Perseverance and a solid game-plan for Connor McDavid by Bruce Cassidy, overcame a four-goal Game 1 by Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl in a 6-4 win for the Vegas Golden Knights.

ESPN: A 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 seemed almost too simple for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Florida Hockey Now: The road has become home for the Florida Panthers.

Seattle Kraken: One of the biggest surprises and feel-good stories of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs has been Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer.

National Hockey Now

Calgary Hockey Now: There will be no rebuild for the Calgary Flames after they Monday’s firing of now-former head coach Darryl Sutter.

Colorado Hockey Now: One potential target for the Colorado Avalanche in unrestricted agency? Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin.

LA Hockey Now: Longtime captain Anze Kopitar and alternate captain Drew Doughty can no longer be expected to carry the load for the Los Angeles Kings.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: So what’s the latest on the search for a new general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Washington Hockey Now: Longtime Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Alex Ovechkin’s former teammate Jeff Halpern is set to interview for the head coaching post for the Washington Capitals.

Chicago Hockey Now: What does the future hold for soon-to-be former Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews?

Montreal Hockey Now: What potential unrestricted free agents could stay with the Montreal Canadiens?