Bruins Daily: Ullmark Question Marks; Stanley Cup Playoffs

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark created even more question marks about his playoff performance on Tuesday.

That and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

As if the Boston Bruins needed more controversy after their early exit from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, we give you Linus Ullmark.

Speaking of Ullmark, per an NHL source to BHN, the Boston Bruins goalie was discussed on the NHL Trade market last offseason.

In the spirit of Captain Obvious, the NHL announced that for a 12th straight season, Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was nominated for the Selke Trophy.

For a second straight offseason Bergeron’s contemplating his playing future, as is longtime teammate David Krejci.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Florida Hockey Now: If there’s a NHL betting bandwagon to jump on this spring, it may be the Florida Panthers.

ESPN: Eights are wild in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season! Just like the Panthers did in the East, the eighth seed Seattle Kraken came through again in the West.

Vegas Hockey Now: as their second round series with the Edmonton Oilers begins tonight, could the Vegas Golden Knights be without captain Mark Stone?

NHL

Calgary Hockey Now: Firing head coach Darryl Sutter needed to happen for a fresh start but not a rebuild for the Calgary Flames.

Colorado Hockey Now: So how many star players were battling injuries in the first round loss to the Kraken for the Colorado Avalanche?

LA Hockey Now: Is it time to pass the torch from Drew Daughty/Anze Kopitar for the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: Russian goalie Georgy Romanov was signed by the San Jose Sharks.

Washington Hockey Now: Alexander Alexeyev was signed to a two-year contract extension ($825,000 AAV), by the Washington Capitals.

Chicago Hockey Now: CHN is live for the best coverage of the Chicago Blackhawks!