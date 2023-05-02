Bruins Daily: Ullmark Injury; Bruins Regret; Cassidy Coaches On

As the Boston Bruins do their exit interviews on Tuesday and dissect what went wrong against the Florida Panthers, former Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy will be preparing his team for the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

That and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

When the Boston Bruins look back on their seven-game series loss to the Florida Panthers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, they need look no further than their 4-3 overtime loss in Game 5. Whether it was Brad Marchand missing a breakaway in the final seconds, or numerous mistakes that got them to overtime, Game 5 will haunt the Bruins forever.

As they always are in the days after a Stanley Cup Playoffs series loss, injuries that Boston Bruins players were playing with are revealed. The Bruins will hold their final media availability today at 3:30 p.m. ET and it’s likely a laundry list of injuries will be revealed. However, the most important injury of all was reported on Monday afternoon when ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes reported that Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark was playing with a ‘debilitating and painful’ injury. If that’s true, then the entire Bruins organization has some explaining to do.

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand described his longtime teammate Patrice Bergeron as a ‘Perfect Person.’

Speaking of Patrice Bergeron, the Boston Bruins captain is undecided about his future and will take some time to decide whether or not to retire.

The Boston Bruins were absolutely stunned by their first round exit that head coach Jim Montgomery called ‘stupefying’ and probably will be stunned for a long time.

Speaking of Montgomery, the Boston Bruins head coach doesn’t have much regret for that ‘stupefying’ loss and doesn’t regret not turning to Jeremy Swayman in net until Game 7.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Florida Hockey Now: Late in the regular season, with his team on the verge of being eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoffs contention, Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice reeled into his team with a verbal tirade on the bench in Toronto. They’ve been a different and better team since.

Vegas Hockey Now: Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights are rested, healthier and ready to upset Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

NHL

Calgary Hockey Now: The Calgary Flames pulled a 180 and fired head coach Darryl Sutter just weeks after they mutually parted ways with general manager Brad Treliving.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could goalie Marc-Andre Fleury really play for the Pittsburgh Penguins again?

Colorado Hockey Now: If the Colorado Avalanche are to make it back to the promised land, they will need to fill the void in the No. 2 center slot.

LA Hockey Now: The Los Angeles Kings held their end of the season media availability on Monday and general manager Rob Blake indicated that there will be some changes.

San Jose Hockey Now: Should the San Jose Sharks trade forward Kevin Lebanc?