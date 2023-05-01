Video: Marchand On Bergeron: ‘He’s The Perfect Person’

After crying as he embraced his captain and longtime linemate, Patrice Bergeron, on the ice, Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand fought back more tears as he discussed how Patrice Bergeron has changed his life.

“He’s like the perfect person,” Marchand said after Patrice Bergeron who admitted the heart-breaking 4-3 overtime loss in Game 7 to the Panthers may have been his last NHL game.

“He’s just such an incredible leader and so driven, an incredible family man, great father, great friend, always thinking of everybody else first. That rubbed off on me a lot, quite a bit. It really changed the way that I approached my day-to-day life and the way I approached the game and I’ll never be able to say enough great things about him. He allowed me to be in this position, play alongside him for a long time, and he’s an incredible person and friend, and incredible teammate and we’ve been lucky to have him as part of this group for a long time.”

If the loss to the Florida Panthers was the last time Marchand plays alongside Bergeron, he’ll regret the game but not the experience.

He completely changed the way I live my day-to-day life, I try to be like him and try to follow in his footsteps, try to lead the way he did and lived his life, as good of a pro as the way he approaches everything. I’ll forever be grateful for him.”

Marchand will forever treasure his experiences on and more so off the ice with the 37-year-old Bergeron.

“There are obviously too many memories to list, but the friendship that we’ve built and the relationship that we have has been special,” the dejected 34-year-old Boston Bruins winger, who’s running out of chances himself, at another Stanley Cup. “So, hopefully it’s not, but that’s up to him to make his decision and do what he decides to do moving forward. But regardless of what he decides to do, whether he continues to play again or not, our bond will last a lifetime. It’s not just something we built throughout here.”