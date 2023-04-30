Boston Bruins
Game 7: Boston Bruins Vs. Florida Panthers Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (3-3) vs. Florida Panthers (3-3)
TIME: 6:37 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, BCFL, TNT, CBC, SN, TVAS
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Starting Goalies:
Bruins – Jeremy Swayman
Panthers – Sergei Bobrovsky
Boston Bruins Notes
–Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery would not name a Game 7 starter in net, but all signs were pointing toward Jeremy Swayman getting the start for the first time in the first round series. Swayman played a few minutes of garbage time in Game 4 but has since watched Linus Ullmark look fatigued and a bit out-of-sorts in the last couple of B’s losses while dealing with defensive breakdowns in front of him. It makes perfect sense for the Boston Bruins to go back to something more resembling a tandem situation after successfully rotating goaltenders all season between Ullmark and Swayman.
Swayman is 3-3 with a 2.64 goals against average and a .907 save percentage during the Stanley Cup playoffs in his NHL career.
-Defenseman Connor Clifton will again be a healthy scratch after a minus-3 in a disastrous Game 6 performance and appears that he will be joined by veteran Nick Foligno. It looked like both Matt Grzelcyk and Trent Frederic were going to be back in the B’s lineup for the decisive Game 7 on Sunday night.
-After a quiet start to the first round series, David Pastrnak exploded for a pair of goals in Game 6 and could be entering one of his infamous hot streaks at a time when the Boston Bruins need somebody to step up and be a playoff hero.
Florida Panthers Notes
-Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk ruffled some Boston Bruins fans feathers when he guaranteed that Florida would be back at TD Garden for a Game 7 after they took Game 5 in overtime, but he has backed it up on the ice. Tkachuk has been a one-man wrecking crew with five goals and 10 points in six games to lead the Panthers by a wide margin in both offensive categories.
-While most of the Panthers players are pretty inexperienced in these Game 7 situations, they will have one veteran that’s seen pretty everything in his NHL career in Eric Staal, who has been a solid role player in this series.
“These are the best games. You always remember them,” said Staal. “When you were a kid, you always dreamed of Game 7. You didn’t talk about Game 1 when you were a kid on the pond. You were talking about Game 7.”
-Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg (upper-body) is out for the Panthers for the balance of the first round series.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Tyler Bertuzzi
Trent Frederic–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Dmitry Orlov
Goalies:
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Florida Panthers Lineup:
Forwards
Carter Verhaeghe-Sasha Barkov-Anthony Duclair
Nick Cousins-Sam Bennett-Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostiranen-Anton Lundell-Sam Reinhart
Zac Dalpe-Eric Staal-Colin White
Defense
Gus Forsling-Aaron Ekblad
Marc Staal-Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura-Radko Gudas
Goalies
Sergei Bobrovsky
Alex Lyon