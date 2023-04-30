Bruins Daily: Swayman For Game 7? Leafs, Oilers Advance

As it has been all series, the status of Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark remains up in the air heading into Game 7 against the Florida Panthers tonight.

That and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Given another chance to silence the goalie controversy noise surrounding his embattled team and struggling starter Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery wouldn’t commit to Ullmark for Game 7 against the Florida Panthers. Instead, Montgomery called Ullmark out for not stopping enough pucks in this Eastern Conference quarterfinals series.

After blowing a 3-1 series lead, the Boston Bruins find themselves in a familiar position as they get set to play in their eighth Game 7 since the 2010-11 Boston Bruins won three Game 7’s en route to the 2011 Stanley Cup.

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers believe they can be the David that knocks off the Goliath in the Boston Bruins.

Just as he was a Hart Trophy candidate in the regular season, Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk has already become an early Conn Smythe trophy candidate in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals series against the Boston Bruins.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings went down swinging but alas, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the Edmonton Oilers were too good for them. The Oilers won Game 6 5-4 and will now play former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference divisional round.

As predicted here here just two weeks ago, the Toronto Maple Leafs bounced the Tampa Bay Lightning from the Stanley Cup Playoffs (albeit in six games and five as yours truly predicted), with a 2-1 overtime win, and are headed to the second round for the first time since 2004.

GAME WINNER!

SERIES WINNER! LET’S. GO. LEAFS. NATION!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dkttq8eBpW — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 30, 2023

Of course, the deprived and amateur Leafs fans couldn’t let a magical moment pass without making fools of themselves. Some were chanting ‘We Want Boston!’

And some had already counted the Boston Bruins out, chanting ‘We Want Florida!’

Leafs fans starting a “WE WANT FLORIDA” chant 🤣 (via @Sportsnet) pic.twitter.com/HRHDjKkRVD — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 30, 2023

The New York Rangers forced a Game 7 by beating the New Jersey Devils 5-2 in Game 6.

COL: After Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle didn’t even get summoned to a hearing Saturday for his questionable hit on Colorado Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar says he’s done trying to figure out the NHL Department of Player Safety. The Avalanche host the Kraken tonight in a do-or-die Game 7. Cogliano is now out indefinitely with a broken neck.

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights forwards Jack Eichel and William Karlsson were in beast mode in the first round win over the Winnipeg Jets.

NHL

MTL: The Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois will likely be linked every day until at least July 1.

PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year contract extension that carries a $775,000 AAV.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings want forward Lucas Raymond to play with an edge more in the 2023-24 season.

SJS: How did first-year, San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier fare in his first NHL Draft last June?