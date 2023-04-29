Since 2011 Stanley Cup, Bruins Have Struggled In Game 7’s

Since winning three Game 7’s en route to the 2011 Stanley Cup, the Boston Bruins have struggled in Game 7’s.

The Bruins will enter Game 7 against the Florida Panthers with a record of 3-4 in the do-or-die Game 7’s since that 2010-11 Bruins squad beat the Montreal Canadiens (first round), Tampa Bay Lightning (third round), and Vancouver Canucks in a seven-game Stanley Cup final.

April 25, 2012, Washington Capitals 2-1 (OT)

In what would turn out to be a sign of things to come for then-Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby, the Washington Capitals rode a 31-save performance and won on a Joel Ward overtime winner just 2:57 into the extra frame.

May 13, 2013, Boston Bruins 5 Toronto Maple Leafs 4 (OT)

In one of the most epic comebacks in Boston sports, and Stanley Cup Playoffs history, the Bruins erased a 4-1 third period lead for the Toronto Maple Leafs and won on a Patrice Bergeron overtime winner 6:05 into the extra frame. This Bruins team would go on to the 2013 Stanley Cup Final and lose to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games.

“Bergeron! Bergeron! Bergeron!”

May 14, 2014, Montreal Canadiens 3 Boston Bruins 1

In another Game 7 heartbreaker against the ‘Bleeping Canadiens’, then Montreal Canadiens defenseman and Bruins’ fans nemesis P.K. Subban promised to silence the TD Garden crowd and then he, and his teammates fulfilled his promise in a 3-1 win over the 2014 Presidents’ Trophy winners.

April 25, 2018, Boston Bruins 7 Toronto Maple Leafs 4

Once again, the Bruins staged a third period, Game 7 comeback on the Toronto Maple Leafs. In a game where current and then-rookie Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk came onto the NHL scene, the Bruins scored four unanswered goals in the final frame to knock off their Atlantic Division rivals in another Game 7.

April 23, 2019, Boston Bruins 5 Toronto Maple Leafs 1

The Boston Bruins came back from a 3-2 series deficit, winning Game 6 4-2 on the road and then for the second straight season, beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 7 at TD Garden. The Bruins then went on to Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final.

June 12, 2019, St. Louis Blues 4 Boston Bruins 1

After forcing a Game 7 on the road, the Bruins came out flat and never recovered as the St. Blues beat them 4-1 to win the 2019 Stanley Cup.

May 14, 2022, Carolina Hurricanes 3, Boston Bruins 2

In a series where the home team won every game, the Carolina Hurricanes won a nail-biter, 3-2 over the Bruins on the eight-year anniversary of that Game 7 loss to the Canadiens.