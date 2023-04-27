Bruins Daily: Bruins Become Celtics; Stanley Cup Playoffs

Just as the Boston Celtics choked in Game 5 of their NBA first round series with the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden, the Boston Bruins did the same on the ice surface that sat below the Celtics’ parquet floor the night before.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins looked a lot like the Boston Celtics did the night before, and suffered from constant brain cramps throughout their Game 5 with the Florida Panthers in a 4-3 overtime loss. Linus Ullmark‘s epic turnover that led to Matthew Tkachuk’s overtime winner 6:05 into the extra frame will live in infamy but the 16 other turnovers the Bruins made and Sergei Bobrovsky (44 saves), finally earning his salary also played a major role.

The Boston Bruins now head south, back to Florida for Game 6 Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET,NESN, TNT), and will try to avoid letting the Panthers force a Game 7 at TD Garden on Sunday night.

Florida Panthers

After Florida Panthers winger and Boston Bruins fans’ Public Enemy No.1, Matthew Tkachuk, scores the overtime winner 6:05 into the extra frame, his head coach Paul Maurice had this to say about him:

“That guy is a – and then you put a long string of profanity in there – gamer!”

Stanley Cup Playoffs

COL: The Colorado Avalanche are on the brink of elimination after losing 3-2 to the upstart Seattle Kraken on home ice.

NYI: Can the New York Islanders force a Game 7 with the Carolina Hurricanes? We’ll find out tonight.

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings cannot stop the power play of the Edmonton Oilers right now and if their season ends tonight in Game 6, that will likely be why.

VGK: Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights can advance to the second round if they beat the Winnipeg Jets on home ice in Game 5 tonight.