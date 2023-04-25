Bruins Daily: Bergeron Closer; Marchand; Tkachuk

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is tracking to return for Game 5 on Wednesday as the Bruins look to close out the Florida Panthers.

That and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is slated to practice with his teammates today and is tracking to return to game action tomorrow night in Game 5. Unfortunately, the news on Monday wasn’t so great for fellow Bruins center David Krejci.

Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk was amazingly only fined ($5000), and not suspended for his gutless cross-check to a defenseless Garnet Hathaway in Game 4. He didn’t even receive any supplemental discipline for cowardly challenging Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark.

Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand has had enough of the hot mics between the benches and how they’re being used.

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers missed an opportunity to take advantage of a Boston Bruins team that was missing its top two centers in Bergeron and Krejci, for the last two games.

It’s win-or-go golfing for Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov and his teammates in Game 5 tomorrow night.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs erased a 4-1 deficit in the third period and stunned the Tampa Bay Lightning, winning 5-4 in overtime Monday night to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

The New Jersey Devils have evened their series with the New York Rangers after a 3-1 win at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

COL: Jordan Eberle scored three minutes into overtime, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 to even their series at two games apiece.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 in Game 4 and can now clinch their series in Game 5 in Vegas on Thursday.

NYI: Are the New York Islanders broken, or can they stave off elimination against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 tonight?

LAK: Can the Los Angeles Kings bounce back after blowing 3-0 and 4-3 leads over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4?

NHL

PGH: What’s the latest on the vacant hockey operations positions for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

DET: Will Detroit Red Wings prospect Marco Kasper be ready to take another step in his development next season?

SJS: Should the San Jose Sharks keep Norris Trophy candidate Erik Karlsson or trade him this offseason?

MTL: According to longtime Columbus Blue Jackets beat reporter Aaron Portzline, Pierre-Luc Dubois almost signed an offer sheet with the Montreal Canadiens during the 2020 NHL offseason.