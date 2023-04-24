Bruins Daily: Bruins Don’t Take Bait; Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Boston Bruins once again didn’t take the bait from the Florida Panthers and now head home with a 3-1 series lead.

That and more in your BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins took advantage of an undisciplined Florida Panthers team and earned a 6-2 win to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Taylor Hall led the way with two goals and an assist.

Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk was his usual pest self but crossed the line a few too many times in Game 4. One of those times was with Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark, who was ready to fight Tkachuk as time wound down in the game.

Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers can feel reality setting in after the Game 4 loss, and they know the end of their season could very well come on Wednesday in Game 5 at TD Garden.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

NYI: The New York Islanders laid a dud in Game 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes, and their series now heads back to Carolina with the Canes up 3-1 in the series.

The Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 and tied their Western Conference quarterfinals series at two games apiece.

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings blew 3-0 and 4-3 leads to the Edmonton Oilers and lost 5-4 in overtime. The Kings also blew a golden chance to take a 3-1 series lead over the heavily favored Oilers.

COL: Will the Colorado Avalanche have injured forward Valeri Nichushkin in their lineup for Game 4 against the Seattle Kraken on Monday?

VGK: Can the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets again, head home with a 3-1 series lead and a chance to clinch on home ice?

NHL

PGH: It appears that the end is here for Tristan Jarry’s days with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

DET: Will Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman pull the trigger on a big trade this offseason?

SJS: San Jose Sharks winger Tomas Hertl knows he can be better than he was this season.

CGY: Craig Conroy appears to be the leading candidate for the open general manager job with the Calgary Flames.