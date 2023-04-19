Game 2: Boston Bruins Vs. Florida Panthers Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (65-12-5, 135 pts) @ Florida Panthers (42-32-8, 92 pts)

TIME: 7:37 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, BCFL, ESPN, CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Starting Goalies:

Bruins – Linus Ullmark

Panthers – Alex Lyon

Boston Bruins Notes

-Patrice Bergeron (upper body) is day-to-day status right now, but will miss Game 2 after suffering an injury during the final game of the regular season in Montreal.

-Matt Grzelcyk will be a healthy scratch for the second straight playoff game as the Boston Bruins will go with the same lineup for Wednesday night’s Game 2 against the Panthers.

-Bruins winger Tyler Bertuzzi had a big game in Game 1 with a pair of assists in his first career Stanley Cup playoff game, and he amused his teammates when he stole Nick Cousins’ stick at the end of a shift and took it back to the Boston bench.

“I saw that yesterday. I was dying on that. I didn’t see it during the game,” said Brad Marchand, of Bertuzzi’s agitating actions. “He’s a little greaseball…I love it. He’s a guy that you love having on your team and that stuff makes you laugh. It’s fun.”

Florida Panthers Notes

-Journeyman goalie Alex Lyon went 6-1-1 with a a 1.87 GAA and a .943 save percentage and down the stretch and that’s why he’s the starting goalie for the Panthers. But he let in a pair of soft goals, and a third one where he was bailed out by the refs with a goalie interference call, and was a main reason the Panthers lost in a game where they outplayed the B’s for the first 40 minutes of the game. Paul Maurice was clearly trying to keep his spirits up by saying he had an “A+” performance in Game 1 and that he was “terrific” when talking about him a day later, but it wasn’t really fooling anybody.

-Sam Bennett will make his Panthers debut in the series after missing Monday night’s Game 1 with a lingering groin issue that caused him to miss time at the end of the regular season. Bruising fourth line winger Givani Smith will come out of the lineup to make room for Bennett at his customary second line center position.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Florida Panthers Lineup:

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe-Sasha Barkov-Anthony Duclair

Eetu Luostarinen-Sam Bennett-Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg-Aaron Lundell-Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins-Eric Staal-Colin White

Defense

Gus Forsling-Aaron Ekblad

Marc Staal-Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura-Radko Gudas

Goalies

Alex Lyon

Sergei Bobrovsky