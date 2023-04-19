Patrice Bergeron Out For Game 2; Series Too?

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will not play in Game 2 against the Florida Panthers tonight at TD Garden.

For a second straight day, Bergeron skated with team staff before his team took the ice but did not participate in the morning skate for the Boston Bruins. Following the skate, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told the media that the 37-year-old center will miss his second-straight game due to an undisclosed injury.

“He’s progressing well; he’s day-by-day, but he’s a no for tonight,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery was then asked if Bergeron’s absence could last the entire first-round series with the Florida Panthers.

“I think you are always looking at the situation, and everything goes into the situation,” Montgomery replied. Where he’s at is No. 1; No. 2 it would be – just like the regular season – rest versus play. Where is the series at? All those factors.”

The Bruins lead the series 1-0.

Patrice Bergeron is known as one of the most competitive ‘warriors’ in the NHL, and while Montgomery acknowledged that the Boston Bruins captain is champing at the bit to get back into the lineup, he’s also, as always, putting his team first before anything else.

“He’s hard to keep. …he’s such a competitor; obviously, everybody knows he wants to be in, but the great thing about him is his ability to put his own personal feelings and still lead our group like he does,” Montgomery pointed out. “That speaks volumes about his leadership qualities.”

Montgomery then confirmed that Bergeron missing Game 1, and now Game 2, is unrelated to an illness.

Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha will slot in as the team’s No. 1 center again, and the rest of the lineup will be the same as Game 1.

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman