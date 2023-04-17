Boston Bruins
Game 1: Boston Bruins Vs Panthers Betting, Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (65-12-5, 135 pts) @ Florida Panthers (42-32-8, 92 pts)
TIME: 7:37 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, BCFL, ESPN, CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Here’s the DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-225) Panthers(+190)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+120), Panthers +1.5 (-140)
Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (+100), UNDER 6 (-120)
Pick: Panthers 1st pd Money Line (+135); Draw Game (+350)
Starting Goalies:
Bruins – ????
Panthers – Alex Lyon
Season Series: Bruins (2-1-1) over Panthers (2-2-0)
@Boston 5, Florida 3 (Oct. 17); @Florida 5, Boston 2 (Nov. 23); @Boston 7, Florida 3 (Dec. 19); @Florida 4, Boston 3 OT (Jan. 28)
Boston Bruins Notes
-The Game 1 lineup for the Boston Bruins is very much up in the air. A stomach bug has been roaring through the team and the status of captain Patrice Bergeron and goalies Linus Ullmark, and Jeremy Swayman are very much up in the air.
-A a result of the uncertainty for the Bruins between the pipes, goalie Brandon Bussi was recalled from Providence (AHL), on an emergency basis Monday morning. Bussi was 22-5-4 with a 2.40 goals against average and a .924 save percentage for the Providence Bruins this season.
-Bruins veteran center David Krejci has been cleared to play and will be in the lineup for Game 1.
Florida Panthers Notes
-Journeyman goalie Alex Lyon has his Florida Panthers teammates on his back and was a major reason the Florida Panthers made it into the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Lyon went 6-1-1 with a a 1.87 GAA and a .943 save percentage and down the stretch.
-Matthew Tkachuk has had a brilliant campaign in his first season playing for the Panthers and is a likely Hart Trophy candidate. Tkachuk finished the season with 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games.
-Former UMass-Amherst defenseman Brandon Montour had a breakout season with a career high in goals (16), assists (57) and in points with 70.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha/Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk
Tyler Bertuzzi/Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic/Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Jeremy Swayman/Linus Ullmark
Brandon Bussi
*Note: Based on the uncertain status of Patrice Bergeron, Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, the roster will be determined in warmups
Florida Panthers Lineup:
Forwards
Carter Verhaeghe-Sasha Barkov-Anthony Duclair
Eetu Luostarinen-Anton Lindell-Matthew Tkachuk
Ryan Lomberg-Eric Staal-Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins-Colin White-Givani Smith
Defense
Gus Forsling-Aaron Ekblad
Marc Staal-Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura-Radko Gudas
Goalies
Alex Lyon
Sergei Bobrovsky