Game 1: Boston Bruins Vs Panthers Betting, Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (65-12-5, 135 pts) @ Florida Panthers (42-32-8, 92 pts)

TIME: 7:37 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, BCFL, ESPN, CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Here’s the DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-225) Panthers(+190)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+120), Panthers +1.5 (-140)

Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (+100), UNDER 6 (-120)

Pick: Panthers 1st pd Money Line (+135); Draw Game (+350)

Starting Goalies:

Bruins – ????

Panthers – Alex Lyon

Season Series: Bruins (2-1-1) over Panthers (2-2-0)

@ Boston 5, Florida 3 (Oct. 17) ; @Florida 5, Boston 2 (Nov. 23); @Boston 7, Florida 3 (Dec. 19); @Florida 4, Boston 3 OT (Jan. 28)

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Game 1 lineup for the Boston Bruins is very much up in the air. A stomach bug has been roaring through the team and the status of captain Patrice Bergeron and goalies Linus Ullmark, and Jeremy Swayman are very much up in the air.

-A a result of the uncertainty for the Bruins between the pipes, goalie Brandon Bussi was recalled from Providence (AHL), on an emergency basis Monday morning. Bussi was 22-5-4 with a 2.40 goals against average and a .924 save percentage for the Providence Bruins this season.

-Bruins veteran center David Krejci has been cleared to play and will be in the lineup for Game 1.

Florida Panthers Notes

-Journeyman goalie Alex Lyon has his Florida Panthers teammates on his back and was a major reason the Florida Panthers made it into the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Lyon went 6-1-1 with a a 1.87 GAA and a .943 save percentage and down the stretch.

-Matthew Tkachuk has had a brilliant campaign in his first season playing for the Panthers and is a likely Hart Trophy candidate. Tkachuk finished the season with 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games.

-Former UMass-Amherst defenseman Brandon Montour had a breakout season with a career high in goals (16), assists (57) and in points with 70.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha/Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi/Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic/Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman/Linus Ullmark

Brandon Bussi

*Note: Based on the uncertain status of Patrice Bergeron, Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, the roster will be determined in warmups

Florida Panthers Lineup:

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe-Sasha Barkov-Anthony Duclair

Eetu Luostarinen-Anton Lindell-Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg-Eric Staal-Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins-Colin White-Givani Smith

Defense

Gus Forsling-Aaron Ekblad

Marc Staal-Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura-Radko Gudas

Goalies

Alex Lyon

Sergei Bobrovsky