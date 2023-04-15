Bruins-Panthers First Round Schedule Set

The NHL has announced the schedule for the Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers first round series and the entire 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The top-seeded Boston Bruins will host the Panthers in a best of seven series that kicks off with Game 1 at TD Garden on Monday night.

That will be one heck of a sports day in the city of Boston as the Boston Marathon kicks off at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Boston Red Sox then host the Anaheim Angels in the annual Marathon Monday and Patriots’ Day morning game at 11 AM. As that game ends, the majority of runners will be flooding the finish line in Copley Square. Then at 7:30 p.m. ET, the Boston Bruins will begin their pursuit for their seventh Stanley Cup in franchise history after an historic and record-breaking 2022-23 regular season.

This will be the second time that the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers have met in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Panthers beat the Bruins in five games in the opening round of the 1996 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Florida actually went on to advance to the 1996 Stanley Cup Final where they were swept by the Colorado Avalanche. That is their only Stanley Cup Final appaearance.

The Boston Bruins were 2-1-1 against the Panthers this season.

Here’s the full schedule for the Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers first round series:

Game 1: Monday, April 17, TD Garden, at 7:30 p.m. (TV: NESN, ESPN, Sportsnet | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 2: Wednesday, April 19, TD Garden, at 7:30 p.m. (TV: NESN, ESPN, Sportsnet | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 3: Friday, April 21, FLA Live Arena at 7:30 p.m. (TV: NESN, TNT, Sportsnet | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 4: Sunday, April 23, FLA Live Arena, at 3:30 p.m. (TV: NESN, TNT, Sportsnet 1 | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub)

Game 5: Wednesday, April 26, TD Garden, at TBD (TV: TBD | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub) *If necessary

Game 6: Friday, April 28, FLA Live Arena, at TBD (TV: TBD | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub) *If necessary

Game 7: Sunday, April 30 at, TD Garden, TBD (TV: TBD | RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub) *If necessary