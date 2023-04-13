Talking Points: Boston Bruins End Historic Season With A ‘W’

Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins in a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Thursday night in a regular season finale that left them with 65 goals and 135 points during an amazing year.

GOLD STAR: Dmitry Orlov was one of the players that really stepped up and simply didn’t allow the Boston Bruins to lose in the final game of the regular season. Orlov scored on a nasty tough angle shot from the bottom of the left faceoff circle when he sniped one under the crossbar off a feed from Jakub Lauko and then he fed a perfect pass over to David Pastrnak for a tap-in score after working a slick give-and-go with Tyler Bertuzzi. In all Orlov finished with a goal, two points, a team-best plus-3 rating and six shot attempts, a hit and three blocked shots while clocking in at just under 20 minutes of ice time. Orlov has been a perfect fit as a third defensemen behind the top guys in Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy, and he showed exactly why on Thursday night. The goal that he scored was elite on every single level.

BLACK EYE: Jonathan Drouin with no shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 18:08 of ice time. Thanks for coming, Jonathan! Two goals scored in 57 games for Drouin this season as he continues to be a player that, for a number of a reasons, hasn’t lived up to his potential in Montreal as a former third overall pick and a guy that was the centerpiece of a trade that sent Mikhail Sergachev to Tampa Bay.

TURNING POINT: The Boston Bruins just seemed to lock down in the third period and once again pulled away from a team in the final 20 minutes when the two points were on the line. It didn’t start that way as Montreal scored in the opening minutes to take a 4-3 lead when the B’s could have easily just written things off, but instead they pushed hard and got two goals in the final 12 minutes of regulation to take the victory. It was a nice play by Charlie Coyle taking advantage of a good bounce off the end boards that tied the game and really got the B’s going as once again Coyle stepped up and helped take control of the game with a couple of their big guns not in the lineup.

HONORABLE MENTION: The honorable mention goes to an entire Boston Bruins team that won 65 regular season games and finished with a whopping 135 points. They won the Jennings Trophy for the league’s best goalies by one of the widest margins in NHL history and they were atop the NHL in nearly every category aside from power play percentage. They got career-highs from players up and down the lineup whether it was David Pastrnak’s 61 goals, Trent Frederic’s 16 goals or Pavel Zacha’s 21 goals and 57 points. The list goes on and on. The Boston Bruins had the greatest regular season in NHL history, and they have the receipts to prove it, so all kinds of honors go to them.

BY THE NUMBERS: 135 – the record number of points that the Boston Bruins finish with while riding an eight-game win streak and a final record of 65-12-5 in a magical campaign.

NHL RECORDS

—

Wins in a Season: 65 Bruins 2023 🐻

62 Lightning 2019

62 Red Wings 1996

60 Canadiens 1977

59 Canadiens 1978

58 Canadiens 1976

—

Points in a Season: 135 Bruins 2023 🐻

132 Canadiens 1977

131 Red Wings 1996

129 Canadiens 1978

128 Lightning 2019

127 Canadiens 1976 pic.twitter.com/h0HvRVdFDt — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) April 14, 2023

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was the 82nd game of the year and it was a little loosey-goosey to be honest. But we’re glad we got the ‘dub.’ –Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak on NESN talking straight truth about Thursday night’s game.