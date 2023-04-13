Bruins-Panthers 2022-23 Regular Season Recap

With the Florida Panthers losing to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night, the Boston Bruins will host the Panthers in Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday night.

The Boston Bruins were 2-1-1 against the Florida Panthers this season. Here’s a quick barebones look at the Boston Bruins-Florida Panthers regular season series this season:

October 17; TD Garden; Bruins 5 panthers 3

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk had two goals and one assist; captain Patrice Bergeron had a goal and an assist; and Trent Frederic and David Pastrnak each lit the lamp for the Bruins.

Colin White, Sam Bennett and Gustav Forsling each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers.

November 23; FLA Live Arena; Panthers 5 Bruins 2

Charlie Coyle and David Pastrnak scored for the Boston Bruins.

Aaron Ekblad and Sasha Barkov each had a goal and two assists, and Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers.

December 19; TD Garden; Bruins 7 Panthers 3

Once again, Bergeron lit the Florida Panthers up with two goals and two assists. Brad Marchand had three assists and Hampus Lindholm and Taylor Hall each had two helpers. David Krejci, Charlie Coyle, Brandon Carlo, Connor Clifton, and David Pastrnak each lit the lamp.

Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist for the Florida Panthers, and Eric Staal scored for the Florida Panthers.

January 28; FLA Live Arena; Panthers 4 Bruins 3 (OT)

This was one that the Boston Bruins let get away. Bruins winger David Pastrnak made it 3-2 Bruins with 49 seconds left in regulation but Panthers captain Sasha Barkov tied the game with three ticks left. Sam Reinhart then won the game for the home team 17 ticks into the extra frame.

The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers are set to play at least four more games in the opening round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.