Boston Bruins
Game 82: Boston Bruins @ Canadiens Betting, Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (64-12-5, 133 pts) @ Montreal Canadiens (31-44-6, 68 pts)
TIME: 7:07 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, TSN 2, RDS
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Here’s the DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-330) Canadiens (+275)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-130), Canadiens +1.5 (+110)
Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (110), UNDER 6 (110)
Starting Goalies:
Jeremy Swayman (confirmed) vs Samuel Montembeault (confirmed)
MassachusettsGET THE APP
Bet $5, Win $150!BET NOW
Boston Bruins Notes
-The Boston Bruins will still be without veteran center David Krejci (lower-body) tonight when the Bruins play their regular season finale against the Montreal Canadiens. Krejci should be ready for the Stanley Cup Playoff opener on Monday night.
-Other than Krejci, winger Nick Foligno (lower-body), and Derek Forbort, the Bruins will be icing a full lineup against their bitter rivals tonight.
“Well it’s because it’s our last tune-up before the playoffs start,” Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery replied when asked why he would ice basically a full lineup in a meaningless game. “We want everybody to get reps and get in the rhythm of playing.”
-Recently called up goalie Brandon Bussi will back up Jeremy Swayman tonight. Bussi is 21-5-4 with a 2.38 GAA and .925 save percentage for the Providence Bruins this season.
Montreal Canadiens Notes
-Former Harvard University star forward and Hopkinton, MA native Sean Farrell will be in the lineup for the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Farrell has one goal in five NHL games since signing an entry-level contract last month.
-Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki has had another solid campaign with 25 goals and 40 assists in 81 games.
-Samuel Montembeault will get the nod between the pipes for the Habs. Montembeault is 16-18-3 with a 3.38 GAA and .903 save percentage.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk
Tyler Bertuzzi-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-A.J. Greer
Jakub Lauko-Trent Frederic-Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Jeremy Swayman
Brandon Bussi
Montreal Canadiens Lineup:
Forwards:
Mike Hoffman-Nick Suzuki-Joel Armia
Denis Gurianov-Jonathan Drouin-Sean Farrell
Brendan Gallagher-Jake Evans-Rem Pitlick
Michael Pezzetta-Chris Tierney-Joel Teasdale
Defensemen:
Mike Matheson-Justin BarronDavid Savard
Joel Edmundson-Chris Wideman
Jonathan Kovacevic-Frederic Allard
Goalies
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau