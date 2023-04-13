Game 82: Boston Bruins @ Canadiens Betting, Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (64-12-5, 133 pts) @ Montreal Canadiens (31-44-6, 68 pts)

TIME: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, TSN 2, RDS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Starting Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman (confirmed) vs Samuel Montembeault (confirmed)

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins will still be without veteran center David Krejci (lower-body) tonight when the Bruins play their regular season finale against the Montreal Canadiens. Krejci should be ready for the Stanley Cup Playoff opener on Monday night.

-Other than Krejci, winger Nick Foligno (lower-body), and Derek Forbort, the Bruins will be icing a full lineup against their bitter rivals tonight.

“Well it’s because it’s our last tune-up before the playoffs start,” Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery replied when asked why he would ice basically a full lineup in a meaningless game. “We want everybody to get reps and get in the rhythm of playing.”

-Recently called up goalie Brandon Bussi will back up Jeremy Swayman tonight. Bussi is 21-5-4 with a 2.38 GAA and .925 save percentage for the Providence Bruins this season.

Montreal Canadiens Notes

-Former Harvard University star forward and Hopkinton, MA native Sean Farrell will be in the lineup for the Montreal Canadiens tonight. Farrell has one goal in five NHL games since signing an entry-level contract last month.

-Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki has had another solid campaign with 25 goals and 40 assists in 81 games.

-Samuel Montembeault will get the nod between the pipes for the Habs. Montembeault is 16-18-3 with a 3.38 GAA and .903 save percentage.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-A.J. Greer

Jakub Lauko-Trent Frederic-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Brandon Bussi

Montreal Canadiens Lineup:

Forwards:

Mike Hoffman-Nick Suzuki-Joel Armia

Denis Gurianov-Jonathan Drouin-Sean Farrell

Brendan Gallagher-Jake Evans-Rem Pitlick

Michael Pezzetta-Chris Tierney-Joel Teasdale

Defensemen:

Mike Matheson-Justin BarronDavid Savard

Joel Edmundson-Chris Wideman

Jonathan Kovacevic-Frederic Allard

Goalies

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau