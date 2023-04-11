Ullmark Leaves Bruins-Caps Game But Will Be ‘Just Fine’

The collective breath of the Boston Bruins and their fans was held for the final 10 minutes of their 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals but thankfully goalie Linus Ullmark will be just fine.

The leading candidate for the 2023 Vezina Trophy left the Boston Bruins-Washington Capitals game Tuesday night midway through the third period, with the Bruins leading the Capitals 4-2. Linus Ullmark was relieved by Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman and did not return. Ullmark appeared to injure himself earlier in the period when making a split save.

Following the game, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told the media that Ullmark’s early exit was only ‘precautionary’ and that his No. 1 goalie will be ‘just fine.’

Linus Ullmark came out of the game after this: pic.twitter.com/BbhMgWdGIV — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) April 12, 2023

When Ullmark left the game, he had 19 saves on 21 shots and since he left with the lead he wound up getting his 40th win of the season. He is the first Boston Bruins goalie since Pete Peters did it 40 years ago.

Jeremy Swayman finished with six saves on six shots.