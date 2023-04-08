DraftKings Promo: Bet $5 On Masters, Get $200 Bonus

The Masters are here and if you Bet $5 at DraftKings, you get a $200 INSTANT BONUS with our DraftKings Promo!

The Boston Hockey Now DraftKings Promo is a gift for new accounts, bet $5, and when your team cuts down the nets, you get $150 bonus bets. Click Here.

[bet-promo id=”19881″ ]

If you already have a DraftKings account, refer a friend and get a $50 bet.

There are plenty of prop and future bets, too.

Tiger Woods is +9000 to win THE MASTERS; +1400 to finish in the TOP 5, and +600 to finish in the TOP 10. However, DraftKings is offering +1000 boost on anyone to win. And 20% juice if Tiger finishes in top 20!

Click here for the Draftkings promo.

[bet-promo id=”19881″ ]