DraftKings Promo
DraftKings Promo: Bet $5 On Masters, Get $200 Bonus
The Masters are here and if you Bet $5 at DraftKings, you get a $200 INSTANT BONUS with our DraftKings Promo!
The Boston Hockey Now DraftKings Promo is a gift for new accounts, bet $5, and when your team cuts down the nets, you get $150 bonus bets. Click Here.
[bet-promo id=”19881″ ]
If you already have a DraftKings account, refer a friend and get a $50 bet.
There are plenty of prop and future bets, too.
Tiger Woods is +9000 to win THE MASTERS; +1400 to finish in the TOP 5, and +600 to finish in the TOP 10. However, DraftKings is offering +1000 boost on anyone to win. And 20% juice if Tiger finishes in top 20!
Click here for the Draftkings promo.
[bet-promo id=”19881″ ]