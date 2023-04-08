Bruins Daily: Bruins Injuries; East Wild Card Race

The Boston Bruins are dealing with some injuries as they prepare for their final four games of the 2022-23 regular season.

That, and more Boston Bruins and NHL news in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins will play the New Jersey Devils on primetime TV tonight (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+), but it’s anyone’s guess what their lineup will look like. The statuses of defenseman Charlie McAvoy and forwards Taylor Hall and David Krejci are very much up in the air as the Bruins try to tie the record for most wins (62) in an NHL regular season.

NESN and Boston Bruins TV play-by-play man Jack Edwards ticked off Toronto Maple Leafs fans during the Bruins’ 2-1 overtime win on Thursday night. Do NHL referees really favor the Maple Leafs?

Forbes released its annual poll of United States billionaires, and Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs was one of the Top 25 richest based in or with business ventures based in Massachusetts.

Eastern Conference Wild Card Race

PIT: The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially lost control of their playoff destiny in the Eastern Conference wild card race.

FLA: Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers have a solid hand in controlling their wild card fortunes, and head coach Paul Maurice hopes his players take advantage of that.

NYI: Veteran New York Islanders forward Zach Parise is no stranger to the drama of a race to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

National Hockey Now

MTL: Our mates at Montreal Hockey Now are back up and running and have a solid look at Montreal Canadiens‘ prospects in the CHL playoffs.

DET: The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings have tied a dubious team record but are worth much more.

COL: What have been the top 5 goals in a brilliant season for Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen?

VGK: Who do the Vegas Golden Knights match up best against in potential playoff matchups?

LAK: Could some line shuffling spark some scoring again for the Los Angeles Kings?

SJS: The San Jose Sharks are showing plenty of faith in 25-year-old defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov.

CGY: Will the Calgary Flames finally string together some wins just at the right time and make the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs?

NHL

University of Michigan star player and 2023 NHL Entry Draft eligible forward Adam Fantilli won the 2023 Hobey Baker Award.