Bruins Daily: Pastrnak Hits 57; Bruins Hit 61; McAvoy Hurt

The Boston Bruins stole a 2-1 overtime win from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night but added another player to their MASH unit.

The Boston Bruins don’t seem to know how to lose even when they don’t seem interested in winning. That was the case on Thursday night as the Bruins pulled out a 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on David Pastrnak‘s 57th goal of the season. That pulled the Bruins within one win of the NHL record of 62 wins in a regular season.

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy left Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury midway through the second period.

Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall is closing in on a return but was unable to play Thursday night, as was center David Krejci who missed his second straight game. Defenseman Derek Forbort is now skating and aiming for a return in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boston Bruins 2020 second round pick (58th overall), Mason Lohrei impressed in his pro debut with the Providence Bruins on Wednesday.

Eastern Conference Wild Card Race

PIT: The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 but still remained on the outside looking in as both the Florida Panthers and the New York Islanders won on Thursday night as well.

FLA: Matthew Tkachuk hit a new career high in points (105), as he and the Florida Panthers throttled Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators 7-2 on Thursday.

NYI: The New York Islanders maintained the final wild card slot in the Eastern Conference with a 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

National Hockey Now

MTL: An ice storm has your Montreal Canadiens content from our colleagues at Montreal Hockey Now on hold.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart returned to the lineup and made 26 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars.

DET: Detroit Red Wings rookie Marco Kasper played 50 minutes on a broken kneecap in his first ever NHL game last Sunday.

COL: Tough news out of Colorado as Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar missed his second straight game and multiple reports say the UMass-Amherst product is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Could a lack of a headline UFA this offseason increase NHL Trade activity?