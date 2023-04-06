Bruins Daily: Hall And Krejci Updates; Keefe Praises Bruins

What are the latest injury updates on Boston Bruins forwards David Krejci and Taylor Hall?

After leaving practice early on Wednesday, Boston Bruins center David Krejci is questionable for tonight’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

What about Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall, who hasn’t played since Feb. 25? Hall practiced full contact on Wednesday but will he play Thursday night?

If Krejci can’t play on Thursday night, don’t be surprised to see Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha slot into Krejci’s center slot on the second line. Zacha has proven to be a viable center option now and for the future.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is in awe of what the Boston Bruins have done this season.

The ongoing saga that is the Arizona Coyotes continued on Wednesday as the team sued the city of Phoenix for alleged breach of contract.