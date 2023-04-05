Bruins Daily: Hathaway’s Future; Penguins And Flames Choking

The Boston Bruins spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs has been locked up for three weeks now but the Pittsburgh Penguins and Calgary Flames don’t seem to want their ticket punched just yet.

That, some info on Boston Bruins winger Garnet Hathaway’s contract status, and NHL news in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

While new Boston Bruins winger and Maine, MA native Garnet Hathaway will surely be interested in bypassing unrestricted free agency and staying with the Boston Bruins this offseason, his focus is on staying in the moment for now.

National Hockey Now

MTL: Montreal Canadiens forward Denis Gurianov can become a restricted free agent on July 1. Will the Canadiens let that happen or lock him up to a new deal?

PIT: Seriously, do the Pittsburgh Penguins want to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs or go golfing?

PHI: Rightfully so, Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere’s son Carson, has been booted off the Mercyhurst hockey team after he booted someone’s wheelchair down the stairs at a bar last month.

FLA: Just when it looked like the Buffalo Sabres were going to climb back into the Wild Card race, the Florida Panthers kept them on the outside looking in with a slim chance.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings forward depth is looking bright as they enter another offseason with draft capital and salary cap space.

COL: Colorado Avalanche star forward Nathan MacKinnon hit the century point mark for the first time by scoring the overtime winner in a 4-3 Avalanche win over the San Jose Sharks. The win clinched a playoff berth for the Avalanche.

VGK: The Nashville Predators kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 3-2 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

LAK: Do the Edmonton Oilers have the Los Angeles Kings‘ number?

SJS: San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn was not happy with the behavior of forward Tomas Hertl on Tuesday night.

CGY: The Calgary Flames are basically the Pittsburgh Penguins of the Western Conference. They just don’t seem to want to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs badly enough.

NHL

Former Northeastern University star Zach Aston-Reese is finding his niche with the Toronto Maple Leafs.