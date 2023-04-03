DeBrusk ‘Greasing’ Goals From Frederic In Boston Bruins Win

Trent Frederic’s second time going home to play an NHL game in St. Louis was a memorable one for the Boston Bruins power forward, even if he had a goal inadvertently lifted from him by a hustling Jake DeBrusk.

The teammates were laughing about it after the Boston Bruins 4-3 shootout win over the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center, but those two forwards got the Bruins going early in the game when DeBrusk fired a shot at the net after a rush up the left wing and then both youngsters converged on the net for Jordan Binnington’s rebound in front of the net. Frederic got to the puck first and tapped it toward the open net, but DeBrusk got there around the same time and Frederic’s shot bounced off DeBrusk’s stick and into the open net for the official goal.

Jake DeBrusk and Trent Frederic team up to open up the scoring for the Bruins early in the first!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/GYOlf0Zlod — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 2, 2023

DeBrusk clearly felt badly about it afterward.

“During the intermission the boys were telling me that I’m greasing goals from the hometown guys,” said DeBrusk to TNT after the Sunday win. “You know I wanted 25 [goals], but I would have actually taken the assist on that one. Yeah, I’m a greaseball in front of the net so I owe Freddy a few drinks or something. He had his family and his whole school there, I guess. Yeah, I’m greasy.”

"I'm a greaseball in front of the net" 😂 Jake DeBrusk felt bad for taking away hometown boy Trent Frederic's goal in the first pic.twitter.com/IGs3y3ZDM8 — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) April 2, 2023

Frederic wound up with the primary assist and got two helpers in the shootout win in front of a large number of St. Louis friends and family, and it all ended up as a funny story after a really meaningful game for the former first round pick.

“It means a lot to someone like myself [from St. Louis], and guys who go back to the old teams and stuff like that,” said Frederic, who has eclipsed all of his career highs with 16 goals and 30 points along with a plus-26 rating this season. “And even family members probably eat that up even more…so it’s it goes a long way.”

Long story short, make sure you finish off the play yourself around the net in your return to your hometown if you find yourself on the ice with a good-natured Jake DeBrusk just looking for a few greasy goals.