Bruins Daily: Another ‘Great One’ For Bruins; Eichel Playoff Bound

The Boston Bruins continued to achieve greatness Sunday and ‘The Great One’ is cheering for them.

After seven seasons in the NHL, former Boston University star Jack Eichel is headed to the Stanley Cup for the first time.

That, more Bruins, and NHL news in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Charlie Coyle scored the shootout winner for a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues Sunday and the Boston Bruins are now two wins shy of the NHL record of 62 wins held by the 2001-02 Detroit Red Wings and the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

Even if the Boston Bruins do break that regular season wins record or the points record (132), held by the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky will be ‘mad’ for them if they don’t win the Stanley Cup.

National Hockey Now

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights center and 2015 second overall pick Jack Eichel will finally play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this spring.

MTL: Montreal Canadiens defenseman, and Montreal native Mike Matheson, is emerging as a leader in his first season playing for his hometown team.

PIT: The Pittsburgh Penguins bounced back from their 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday and climbed back into the final Wild Card slot in the Eastern Conference with 4-2 win over the Flyers on Sunday.

PHI: Here’s why the Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Penguins on Sunday.

FLA: The Florida Panthers fell out of the final Wild Card slot thanks to that Penguins’ win, but they’re playing the right hockey at the right time.

DET: Detroit Red Wings 2022 first round pick (8th overall), Marco Kasper, made his NHL debut Sunday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

COL: So what’s the temperature of the Colorado Avalanche with four games left until they begin their defense of the Stanley Cup?

LAK: Goalie Pheonix Copley has been an absolute God send for the Los Angeles Kings this season. With him and Joonas Korpisalo, the Kings are poised for a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NHL

Wayne Gretzky has been watching baseball lately and he thinks that the NHL needs to follow suit on the pitch clock and institute a shootout clock. This puck scribe wholeheartedly agrees!