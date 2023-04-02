Game 77: Bruins @ Blues, Betting Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (59-12-5, 123 pts) @ St. Louis Blues (35-35-6, 76 pts)

TIME: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Here’s the DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-215) Blues (+185)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+115), Blues+1.5 (-135)

Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (-100), UNDER 6.5 (-120)

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins will once again be without captain Patrice Bergeron (nagging upper-body and lower-body injuries), as he misses his third game in a week.

-Linus Ullmark is expected to be back between the pipes for the third time in his team’s last four games. Ullmark leads the NHL in wins (37), GAA (1.88), and in save percentage (.938%).

–David Pastrnak is on a four-game goal streak with seven lamplighters over that span.

St. Louis Blues Notes

-The St. Louis Blues have a much different lineup than the one that lost 3-1 to the Bruins back on Nov. 7. Gone is longtime captain Ryan O’Reilly, winger Ivan Barbashev and former Bruins winger Noel Acciari. In are wingers Jakub Vrana ands Sammy Blais, plus a boatload of prospects and draft capital.

-Old friend Torey Krug has six goals and 24 assists in 57 games.

-Petulant Jordan Binnington is expected to get the nod between the pipes for the Blues. Binnington is 25-25-0 with a 3.40 GAA and .891 save percentage.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

*Note: These were the lines to start the game Saturday. Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is schedule to announce his lineup for today at 2:10 p.m. ET.

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko-Trent Frederic-Oskar Steen

AJ Greer-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo

Hampus Lindholm-Dmitry Orlov

Jakub Zboril-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

St. Louis Blues Lineup:

Forwards:

Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jakub Vrana

Sammy Blais — Kasperi Kapanen — Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours — Logan Brown — Josh Leivo

Alexey Toropchenko — Nathan Walker — Tyler Pitlick

Defensemen:

Nick Leddy — Colton Parayko

Torey Krug — Justin Faulk

Calle Rosen — Robert Bortuzzo

Goalies

Jordan Binnington

Thomas Greiss