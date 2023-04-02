Boston Bruins
Game 77: Bruins @ Blues, Betting Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (59-12-5, 123 pts) @ St. Louis Blues (35-35-6, 76 pts)
TIME: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Here’s the DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-215) Blues (+185)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+115), Blues+1.5 (-135)
Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (-100), UNDER 6.5 (-120)
Boston Bruins Notes
-The Boston Bruins will once again be without captain Patrice Bergeron (nagging upper-body and lower-body injuries), as he misses his third game in a week.
-Linus Ullmark is expected to be back between the pipes for the third time in his team’s last four games. Ullmark leads the NHL in wins (37), GAA (1.88), and in save percentage (.938%).
–David Pastrnak is on a four-game goal streak with seven lamplighters over that span.
St. Louis Blues Notes
-The St. Louis Blues have a much different lineup than the one that lost 3-1 to the Bruins back on Nov. 7. Gone is longtime captain Ryan O’Reilly, winger Ivan Barbashev and former Bruins winger Noel Acciari. In are wingers Jakub Vrana ands Sammy Blais, plus a boatload of prospects and draft capital.
-Old friend Torey Krug has six goals and 24 assists in 57 games.
-Petulant Jordan Binnington is expected to get the nod between the pipes for the Blues. Binnington is 25-25-0 with a 3.40 GAA and .891 save percentage.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
*Note: These were the lines to start the game Saturday. Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is schedule to announce his lineup for today at 2:10 p.m. ET.
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk
Tyler Bertuzzi-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Jakub Lauko-Trent Frederic-Oskar Steen
AJ Greer-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Matt Grzelcyk-Brandon Carlo
Hampus Lindholm-Dmitry Orlov
Jakub Zboril-Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
St. Louis Blues Lineup:
Forwards:
Brandon Saad — Brayden Schenn — Jakub Vrana
Sammy Blais — Kasperi Kapanen — Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours — Logan Brown — Josh Leivo
Alexey Toropchenko — Nathan Walker — Tyler Pitlick
Defensemen:
Nick Leddy — Colton Parayko
Torey Krug — Justin Faulk
Calle Rosen — Robert Bortuzzo
Goalies
Jordan Binnington
Thomas Greiss