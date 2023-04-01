Murphy: Should Patrice Bergeron’s Health Be A Concern? (+)

Is the health of Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron becoming a concern as the regular season winds down and the Stanley Cup Playoffs approach?

After sitting out a 4-3 shootout win for the Boston Bruins last Sunday, Bergeron did not suit up for the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Saturday, and will also sit out his team’s game against the Blues in St. Louis on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET, TNT).

“Bergeron’s out,” Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said prior to David Pastrnak eclipsing the 100-point mark for the first time in his career and leading his team to a win with his second hat trick of the season.. “Resting nagging injuries here that — obviously the cross-check in ear — but he’s been dealing with some upper-body and lower-body issues that we’d like to get him some rest on.”