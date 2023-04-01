Connect with us

BHN+

Murphy: Should Patrice Bergeron’s Health Be A Concern? (+)

Published

2 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

Is the health of Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron becoming a concern as the regular season winds down and the Stanley Cup Playoffs approach?

After sitting out a 4-3 shootout win for the Boston Bruins last Sunday, Bergeron did not suit up for the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Saturday, and will also sit out his team’s game against the Blues in St. Louis on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET, TNT).

“Bergeron’s out,” Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said prior to David Pastrnak eclipsing the 100-point mark for the first time in his career and leading his team to a win with his second hat trick of the season.. “Resting nagging injuries here that — obviously the cross-check in ear — but he’s been dealing with some upper-body and lower-body issues that we’d like to get him some rest on.”

This content is for BHN+ subscribers only. You can join us for only $3.99/month or get a whole year for just 34.99!

Join us! –OR– Log in

Related Topics:

Copyright ©2020 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now.

Boston Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously