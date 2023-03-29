Boston Bruins Sign BC’s Kuntar To Two-Year Contract

With the college hockey season over for most teams across the country, the Boston Bruins can begin to replenish their organizational ranks with some of their prospects across North America. The speculation is out there that the Bruins are going to sign Ohio State defenseman Mason Lohrei after a dominant sophomore season for the Buckeyes, but on Wednesday they announced that they had signed Boston College forward Trevor Kuntar to a two-year entry level contract.

The contract begins next season and carries an $875,500 cap hit as Kuntar becomes exactly the kind of cheap, talented player that the Boston Bruins will be looking for on their NHL roster with salary cap challenges looming along with David Pastrnak’s new contract kicking in during the 2023-24 NHL season as well.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Kuntar is coming off his best season at Boston College with 13 goals and 29 points in 34 games along with a plus-5 rating, and has shown a real knack for finishing plays around the net during his time at the Heights. Certainly Kuntar has shown some pretty good skills while participating in Boston’s Rookie Development Camps over the last few summers as well.

Prior to joining the NCAA ranks at Boston College, the Boston Bruins third round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft played three seasons in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms from 2017-20. In his final USHL season in 2019-20, Kuntar posted 28 goals and 25 assists for 53 points in 44 games.

During his three-season career at Boston College from 2020-23, Kuntar totaled 28 goals and 31 assists for 59 points in 93 NCAA games. There was no word on Mason Lohrei signing with the Boston Bruins at the time of the Kuntar signing, but the feeling is that it’s an imminent development for a player that could quickly slide into the NHL lineup.